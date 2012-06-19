The child sex abuse trial of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is under way in Centre County Court of Common Pleas in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Here is a breakdown of the 51 charges and the maximum fines and prison time for each count.

- 11 counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, a first-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: 20 years in prison, $25,000 fine.

- Six counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a first-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: 20 years in prison, $25,000 fine.

- One count of aggravated indecent assault, a second-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: 10 years in prison, $25,000 fine.

- Three counts of unlawful contact with a minor, a third-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: seven years in prison, $15,000 fine.

- Six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a third-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: seven years in prison, $15,000 fine.

- Four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: five years in prison, $10,000 fine.

- 10 counts of corruption of minors, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: five years in prison, $10,000 fine.

- Two counts of indecent assault, a third-degree felony.

Maximum penalty: seven years in prison, $15,000 fine.

- Four counts of indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: two years in prison, $5,000 fine.

- Three counts of indecent assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: five years in prison, $10,000 fine.

- One count of attempt to commit indecent assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Maximum penalty: two years in prison, $5,000 fine.

Source: Pennsylvania attorney general's website

