BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania Jury selection ended on Wednesday in the child sex abuse trial of former Penn State University assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, setting the stage for arguments to begin next week in a case that rocked college athletics.

The seven women and five men on the jury will consider the charges against Sandusky - 52 counts of molesting 10 boys over a 15-year period. He has pleaded not guilty and faces more than 500 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

Prosecutors have accused Sandusky, 68, of meeting the boys through a charity he founded, the Second Mile, and have claimed that some of the assaults occurred at Penn State facilities.

"The trial in this case will start on Monday morning. We anticipate that it will take at most three weeks and be done by the last day of June," Judge John Cleland told jurors, according to a pool report by journalists covering the selection process.

The sexual abuse charges shook the school, prompted the firing of legendary football coach Joe Paterno and university President Graham Spanier, and put an unprecedented focus on sexual predation.

At least eight of jurors have ties to Penn State, underscoring the university's central role in the area. Among them, one is a professor, one works as an administrative assistant, another is a dance teacher in the continuing education program, and one is a 2007 graduate.

The white-haired Sandusky, who wore tan slacks and a sport coat, seemed increasingly upbeat and animated as jury selection progressed, according to a pool report.

During a lull in the proceedings, he joked with reporters, laughing: "What did you guys do to deserve me? How did you guys get stuck with this? Ay yi yi."

Christopher Mallios, an attorney adviser with AEquitas, a resource group for sex crimes prosecutors, said the high percentage of jurors with Penn State ties would not necessarily help Sandusky.

Mallios, himself a Penn State graduate, said jurors with Penn State ties could be a "double-edged sword" given the damage done to the school by the Sandusky scandal, he said.

"I don't necessarily see it as a winning strategy to have people with Penn State ties on the jury," he said.

Along with the 12 regular jurors, four alternates were selected. The jury will not be sequestered.

MOVING FAST

Paterno, the winningest coach in major U.S. college football history, died of lung cancer in January, just over two months after his firing. Potential jurors were told his wife Sue and son Jay may be called as witnesses in the trial.

Experts had expected a prolonged jury selection process from a 220-member pool, given the close ties of the area's small towns and farms and Penn State's role as the biggest local employer.

Instead, Cleland, defense attorney Joe Amendola and prosecutor Joseph McGettigan III picked a jury in less than two days. Cleland at least twice overturned Amendola's requests to bar jurors, speeding the process.

Media, except for pool reporters, were banned from jury selection in Bellefonte, a town of 6,200 people about 10 miles northeast of State College, the site of Penn State's main campus.

The case has drawn intense media attention, with about two dozen television trucks parked outside the Greek Revival courthouse in Bellefonte's 19th-century downtown and reporters trampling the courthouse lawn.

Opening arguments are scheduled to take place Monday.

ABC News reported that intimate love letters from Sandusky to one of his accusers, described in court documents as Victim 4, would be read into testimony once the trial began. The letters were reported to be in the former coach's handwriting.

Citing sources close to the case, ABC said Victim 4, now 28, was expected to be the first witness to testify. He met Sandusky through the Second Mile and is expected to show gifts, including golf clubs, Sandusky gave him during their alleged relationship, the network said.

Victim 4's attorney, Harrisburg lawyer Ben Andreozzi, confirmed in a statement that letters were written to Victim 4 but he would not comment on the contents.

(Editing by Dan Burns, Lisa Shumaker and Cynthia Osterman)