PHILADELPHIA Pennsylvania State University has reached a settlement with former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky's adopted son, who is among the men who have said they were sexually abused by him, a source with knowledge of the negotiations said on Saturday.

Matt Sandusky, who has petitioned a Pennsylvania court to change his name, had said through a lawyer about the time of Jerry Sandusky's trial in 2012 that he too had been molested by him.

Penn State has reached settlements or tentative agreements with 26 claimants and is working through the details of the settlements with their representatives.

David La Torre, a Penn State spokesman, said on Saturday that negotiations were continuing and the university would have nothing more to say at this stage.

Jerry Sandusky was convicted last year on 45 counts of abusing 10 boys in a 15-year period. Sandusky, 69, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison in a case that tarnished the reputation of late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno and focused national attention on child sexual abuse.

A week ago, Philadelphia attorney Tom Kline told Reuters that Penn State had agreed to settle a lawsuit filed by a man known as Victim 5 in court proceedings, who was abused by Sandusky in a campus shower.

The Victim 5 claim was the first to be finalized. Kline declined to disclose the terms of the settlement, but Penn State has approved spending $60 million for the payouts.

Victim 5, who testified at Jerry Sandusky's trial and sentencing, was assaulted by Sandusky in August 2001, six months after then-graduate assistant Michael McQueary reported to university officials that he saw Sandusky rape a boy in a campus shower, Kline said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer first reported Victim 5's settlement and quoted the lawyer hired by the university to settle the cases, Michael Rozen, as saying lawyers in the other cases had received settlement paperwork and their signoff was expected to be imminent.

Former university President Graham Spanier and two other university officials face trial on charges of failing to report and act on the abuse in the 2001 case reported by McQueary.

