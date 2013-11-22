Jerry Sandusky (C) leaves the Centre County Courthouse after his sentencing in his child sex abuse case in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania October 9, 2012. Serial child molester Jerry Sandusky, a former Pennsylvania State University football coach, was sentenced to 30 to 60 years... REUTERS/Pat Little

A man who testified last year at Jerry Sandusky's child sex abuse trial about years of sexual assault sued the former football coach and Pennsylvania State University on Thursday, his lawyer said.

The suit was filed after the man, known in criminal court records as Victim 9, failed to reach a settlement with Penn State, attorney Steven Raynes said in a statement.

He said the man was assaulted for almost four years starting in 2005, when he was 12, even while Penn State officials knew Sandusky was a sexual predator.

"Penn State's refusal to compensate him adequately for what he needs and deserves has forced us to file this lawsuit," said Raynes.

Sandusky was convicted last year on 45 counts of abusing 10 boys over a 15-year period. The 69-year-old coach was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison in a case that tarnished the reputation of late Penn State head coach Joe Paterno and focused national attention on child sexual abuse.

Victim 9 testified at Sandusky's trial that the retired coach raped him repeatedly at Sandusky's home in State College, Pennsylvania. He told jurors that Sandusky's wife failed to hear his cries while upstairs in the house.

Local news reports said the suit was filed in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court. A Penn State spokesman declined to comment. An attorney for Sandusky could not be reached.

Penn State said last month it was paying $60 million to settle abuse claims by 26 young men.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Eric Beech)