A jury of seven women and five men, with four alternates, has been selected in the child sexual abuse trial of former Pennsylvania State University football coach Jerry Sandusky.

Here are profiles of the jurors - many with ties to the university - picked in Pennsylvania's Centre County Court:

Juror One - White middle-aged woman about 50 with two children, employed at Wal-Mart.

Juror Two - A 24-year-old white man who will study automobile technology in the fall. His father has worked at Penn State for 30 years.

Juror Three - White woman whose husband is a doctor at a practice managed by John McQueary, a potential witness. Defense attorney Joe Amendola sought to have her struck from the jury, but Judge John Cleland ruled she be kept on.

Juror Four - A white male engineer from State College, site of Penn State's campus.

Juror Five - A white male physics and chemistry teacher at Bellefonte Area High School, age about 30. Holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Penn State.

Juror Six - White woman in her 20s who works for a State College property management company. She said she had not followed the Sandusky case.

Juror Seven - White man who will be a senior at Penn State and works part-time for the Athletic Department. The juror said he had played for one of the potential witnesses, high school football coach Steven Turchetta, and Amendola sought to have him struck. Cleland kept him on the panel.

Juror Eight - Retired Penn State soil science professor, a white male in his late 60s or early 70s.

Juror Nine - A retired white female bus driver, in her 70s.

Juror 10 - A white woman in her 50s who works at Penn State as an administrative assistant in the Department of Energy and Material Engineering. Two daughters, four grandchildren.

Juror 11 - White female in late 30s, married with 6-year-old son. She is a dance instructor in Penn State's continuing education program. Her husband is a media specialist at the university's Larson Institute, a transportation think tank.

Juror 12 - White woman in 50s or 60s, a full professor at Penn State. She said she had been on a committee that had worked with now-fired university President Graham Spanier and current President Rodney Erickson.

Alternate One - Single white female, a 2007 Penn State graduate with a degree in human development.

Alternate Two - White female in her 50s, married with two children, no affiliation with Penn State and no opinions about Sandusky.

Alternate Three - Married with two grown sons, he works in Redding and is a Penn State football fan. Wife is head of Outward Bound, a Penn State program for needy students. He smiled broadly at Sandusky when he entered for questioning. Sandusky was overheard telling lawyers he wanted him on the jury. The alternate is white and in his late 50s or early 60s.

Alternate Four - White woman in her 60s, she is a State College native who returned to live there after being away for 42 years. No ties to Penn State.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)