The following are excerpts from some of the six letters and a "story" entered as evidence in the child sex abuse trial of former Pennsylvania State University assistant football coach.

All were handwritten by Sandusky and addressed to an accuser known in court documents as Victim 4. Sandusky is charged with five counts of sexual abuse against Victim 4, who was the first witness called by the prosecution.

The letters were undated. Reuters policy is not to identify the victims of sexual crimes.

"The (Victim 4)-J story"

"Very few people know about this story and probably less care. I guess that I'm writing it for me. I'm Jer.

"(Victim 4) is a young man that came into Jer's life. It was a difficult time for Jer because he had lost his dad. Jer and his dad shared so much, did many things together. (Victim 4) comes along and he and Jer seem to enjoy the same experiences. Both seem to be in need. They loved playing games, competing, singing, laughing, share experiences, just being themselves. Jer remembers driving (Victim 4) home. (Victim 4) would say, "Tell me another story, Jer." Jer, of course, being filled with them would come up with one. Jer remembers how he didn't want those rides to end.

"Jer became attached to (Victim 4) and always will be.

"... Times were not always perfect. There were ups and downs. There were arguments, fights, they cared! No matter what, there was a connection that would keep them last through the difficult times. There was always a sensitive caring feeling deep inside. Jer had learned through many experiences that life isn't perfect, even with someone considered to be his 'best friend.'"

---------------------------------------------------------

"Once again, I have decided to write some of my thoughts. I write because you mean so much to us. I write because I am concerned about all of us ... I write because of the churning in my own stomach when you don't care. I write because I still hope that there will be meaning to the time we have known each other.

"... We seem to be a convenience. When it is inconvenient or a better deal comes along, you leave a trail of broken promises. Commitments seem to be meaningless."

----------------------------------------------------------

"I hope that writing some of my thoughts will not annoy you as much as I do personally. We have known each other for almost two years, gone through many highs and lows. There was tremendous encouragement as we went through last summer and into the fall. You seemed like you had bought into everything and were doing well. Those who had poured out their guts for you, stood by you, were there when you needed them, swelled with pride in your accomplishments.

"... I will be there as long as you want me. I'll stand by you as a person who has been a large part of my life. I'll always care!"

--------------------------------------------------------

"I thought that I would take a moment to share some thoughts, information and quotes. As you approach your 16th birthday each day becomes more important. You will be making many decisions that will affect the rest of your life. I hope that this will be taken as words of encouragement and hope. My wish is that you will find the strength and the courage to make commitments that will bring you fulfillment and happiness.

"The crystal ball says, 'Anything is possible.' You can live your life in pool halls, selling cigarettes or go to college and provide for others."

----------

"I am starting this letter now and may not finish it until we get to Monnesota. I enjoyed seeing you briefly when you came over for the wrestling. It was very positive that you were going to soccer practice. As (Penn State All-American linebacker) LaVar (Arrington) said, it shows that you have loyalty to your team and coach.

"I'm also pleased and proud of your performance in school. You have so much potential and are beginning to realize it. Hopefully you will be able to handle your success and even build on it, going to a higher level."

Source: Centre County Court, transcription by Reuters

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Walsh)