CLEVELAND A tourism board promoting activities for Father's Day in Sandusky, Ohio, on Twitter inadvertently directed readers to a site containing graphic details of the child sex abuse trial of former college football coach Jerry Sandusky.

"It wasn't even on our radar. We never thought about the connection with the other Sandusky," Jill Bauer, public relations coordinator for the Lake Erie Shores & Islands said in a telephone interview on Friday.

The group seeks to promote attractions in Sandusky, a city in northwest Ohio that is home to an amusement park, water parks, marinas and long stretches of undeveloped coastline along Lake Erie.

Instead, the group's tweet link to #Sandusky sent people to a site featuring harrowing testimony from young men accusing the former Penn State assistant coach of abusing them.

Bauer said the group would stop using the hashtag until the trial is over. It has not been deluged by complaints and only learned of the problem when a reporter called, she said.

