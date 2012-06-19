Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is on trial on 51 counts of child sexual abuse involving 10 boys over a 15-year period.

Some of the major figures in the scandal and the trial:

GERALD 'JERRY' SANDUSKY

A former defensive coordinator at Penn State, he spent 32 years as an assistant under revered head coach Joe Paterno. He retired after the 1999 season.

Sandusky, 68, is accused of using a charity he founded in 1977 for at-risk youth, the Second Mile, to prey on needy young boys.

Prosecutors allege Sandusky had physical contact with the boys ranging from tickling and a "soap battle" in university showers to oral and anal sex.

If convicted on all counts, Sandusky could be sentenced to more than 500 years in prison. He is under house arrest on$250,000 bail.

CHIEF PROSECUTOR JOSEPH MCGETTIGAN

A senior deputy attorney general, McGettigan has more than 20 years of investigative and courtroom experience. He has been an assistant U.S. attorney and a first assistant district attorney for Philadelphia.

McGettigan led the successful prosecution of chemical company heir John du Pont for the 1996 shooting death of Olympic champion wrestler David Schultz.

He has also dabbled in Hollywood, serving as a legal consultant on the short-lived ABC TV series "Philly."

McGettigan is a graduate of Temple University and holds a law degree from San Diego State University.

DEFENSE ATTORNEY JOSEPH AMENDOLA

Amendola, 63, is an experienced defense attorney known for holding impromptu news conferences before a gag order was imposed.

He was criticized for allowing Sandusky to give a telephone interview with NBC in November in which the former coach admitted to showering with a young boy but said the incident was not sexual in nature.

He repeatedly tried to get the trial delayed, saying he needed more time to go over evidence.

JOE PATERNO

The winningest big-time U.S. college football coach, Paterno was famous for running a untainted and successful program until the Sandusky scandal erupted in November 2011.

Trustees fired Paterno and university President Graham Spanier in November 2011 for failing to act on allegations that Sandusky had sexually assaulted a boy in Penn State football showers in February 2001.

Paterno died of lung cancer in January at age 85.

MIKE MCQUEARY

The red-headed former Penn State quarterback is a key witness. He was a graduate assistant when he allegedly witnessed the 2001 sexual assault and told Paterno and other university officials about it.

Penn State put McQueary, who became the team's receivers coach, on administrative leave in November 2011. He was not rehired when coach Bill O'Brien was hired to replace Paterno.

GARY SCHULTZ

The former vice president for business and finance is charged with perjury and failure to report suspected abuse. Schultz, who oversaw university police in the post, was allegedly told of the 2001 incident but it was not reported to authorities.

Schultz retired in November 2011 from an interim job in the same position.

TIM CURLEY

The former athletic director also faces perjury and failure to report suspected abuse charges stemming from the alleged 2001 assault. Curley was put on administrative leave in November 2011 shortly after the scandal broke.

SENIOR JUDGE JOHN CLELAND

Cleland was appointed to the trial in December when Center County's judges recused themselves. He was president judge of Pennsylvania's McKean County until his appointment to the Superior Court in 2008.

He is an expert on juvenile justice and a member of the Pennsylvania Juvenile Court Judges Commission.

GRAHAM SPANIER

He was named president of Penn State in 1995 and oversaw a hefty expansion of the campus and the endowment. After the charges against Schultz and Curley surfaced, he said they had his "complete confidence."

Trustees fired him and Paterno as criticism mounted of their handling of the sex abuse allegations against Sandusky.

Sources: Reuters, Center County Court, grand jury presentment, Pennsylvania State University, Pennsylvania attorney general's office, media reports.

(Reporting By Ian Simpson; editing by Todd Eastham)