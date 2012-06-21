BELLEFONTE, Pennsylvania Jerry Sandusky's adopted son has told prosecutors he was molested by the former Penn State coach, now on trial on child sex abuse charges, the Harrisburg Patriot-News reported on Thursday.

Matt Sandusky, 33, said through his attorney Andrew Shubin that he met prosecutors this week and told them for the first time that Jerry Sandusky molested him, the newspaper said.

Matt Sandusky was adopted by Jerry and Dottie Sandusky as an adult, after going to live with the family as a foster child, it said.

The older Sandusky faces 48 counts of child sex abuse allegedly involving 10 boys over a period of 15 years. The jury began deliberations on Thursday.

Calls to Shubin were not immediately returned.

