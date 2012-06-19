(Note graphic descriptions throughout)

Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is on trial on 51 counts of child sexual abuse involving 10 boys over a 15-year period.

Here are details about the boys Sandusky is alleged to have abused and on the former coach's alleged behavior. The boys are known in court documents as Victims 1 to 10.

VICTIM 1 - The boy alleges Sandusky indecently fondled him and they performed oral sex on each other. He was 11 or 12 when he met Sandusky in 2005 or 2006 through the Second Mile, a charity Sandusky founded to help at-risk children.

An elementary-school wrestling coach discovered Victim 1 and Sandusky having physical contact in a weight room in 2006 or 2007.

VICTIM 2 - Mike McQueary, then a graduate assistant, said he saw Sandusky having anal sex with a boy about 10 years old on February 9, 2001, in a Penn State locker room. The date was originally reported as 2002 but prosecutors amended it.

The incident was not reported to police or child welfare services. The boy has not been identified. Gary Schultz, the former vice president for business and finance, and former Athletic Director Tim Curley face charges of perjury and failure to report suspected abuse in the incident.

VICTIM 3 - Met Sandusky through the Second Mile in 2000, when he was in seventh or eighth grade. He testified that Sandusky bearhugged him and initiated physical contact in showers. Sandusky touched his genitals through athletic shorts when he slept over at the older man's home.

VICTIM 4 - Testified he repeatedly underwent involuntary sexual intercourse and indecent assault. The assaults allegedly took place on campus, at Toftrees, a resort where the football team stayed before home games, and at bowl games in 1998 and 1999.

Sandusky initiated physical contact through a "soap battle" in a shower. The boy was lavished with gifts.

VICTIM 5 - Testified that he met Sandusky through the Second Mile in 1995 or 1996, when he was 7 or 8. He said Sandusky allegedly took the victim's hand and placed it on his genitals in a locker room shower.

VICTIM 6 - Met Sandusky through the Second Mile in 1994 or 1995, when he was 7 or 8 years old. Sandusky lathered the boy with soap and bearhugged him in football showers in 1998.

The boy's mother reported the incident to university police. It was investigated but no criminal charges were filed.

The mother confronted Sandusky while police eavesdropped, and Sandusky told her: "I wish I were dead."

VICTIM 7 - Testified he met Sandusky through the Second Mile in 1994 when he was about 10. Sandusky bearhugged him and cracked his back, showered with him, and put his hand on the boy's thigh.

VICTIM 8 - A janitor saw Sandusky performing oral sex on a boy in a football locker room in fall 2000, another employee has testified. The incident was not reported.

The boy's identity is unknown. The janitor has dementia and is incompetent to testify.

VICTIM 9 - Met Sandusky after he started attending Second Mile activities in 2004. He stayed overnight in the Sandusky home several times between the ages of 12 and 15.

He described a pattern of sexual assault over a period of years, including oral and anal sex. Sandusky gave the boy gifts and money.

VICTIM 10 - He became involved with the Second Mile in 1997 at age 10. He testified that he and Sandusky performed oral sex on each other, and Sandusky bought him gifts and took him to football games.

Source: Presentments of Pennsylvania's 33rd Statewide Grand Jury

