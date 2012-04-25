The Los Angeles International Airport is seen from the air in Los Angeles February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

LOS ANGELES Two security screeners at Los Angeles International Airport have been arrested on drug trafficking and corruption charges, accused of taking bribes to allow large narcotic shipments through the airport, authorities said on Wednesday.

The pair were arrested along with two former airport security workers linked to five incidents in which authorities said they took payments of up to $2,400 to facilitate the passage of suitcases filled with drugs through X-ray machine checkpoints.

"The allegations in this case describe a significant breakdown of the screening system through the conduct of individuals who placed greed above the nation's security needs," U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte Jr said in a statement.

The four individuals were arrested late on Tuesday and early on Wednesday over incidents that took place between February and July 2011, he said.

Naral Richardson, 30, who was terminated from his job with the Transportation Security Administration in 2010, was accused of orchestrating the five drug smuggling incidents.

Richardson is charged with five narcotics conspiracies, five counts of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics and two counts of offering bribes to public officials. He and a former screener, along with two current screeners, face a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

One suspected drug courier was in state custody in the case and another was expected to surrender on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Todd Eastham)