HOUSTON A Texas jury swiftly convicted a Houston woman on Tuesday of beating her boyfriend to death with a 5-1/2-inch spike-heeled stiletto shoe during an argument after an alcohol-fueled night out last year.

Ana Trujillo, 45, had said she was acting in self-defense when she picked up her shoe and stabbed University of Houston professor Stefan Andersson in a drunken altercation at his upscale Houston condominium on June 9 last year.

Andersson, 59, was stabbed about two dozen times in the face and head with the shoe and prosecutors said Trujillo had a history of unprovoked violence.

Jurors took less than two hours to return a conviction in the high-profile case.

Trujillo, who wore a sundress with a cream-colored sweater, appeared to tremble slightly and too deep breaths while the verdict was being read, but her facial expression remained unchanged.

She faces up to life in prison on the murder conviction as the case moves into the penalty phase on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, prosecutors sought to establish Trujillo's history of unprovoked attacks by calling as a witness a man who said he was an occasional lover while she was involved with Andersson.

James Wells testified that two weeks before Andersson's murder, Trujillo walked up to Wells puckering her lips as if to kiss him and instead bit him on the scalp, tearing the skin and leaving marks.

"Then she gave me a crazy look and kind of laughed and said, ‘Ho, ho, ho, you're a dead man,'" Wells testified.

Andersson, a native of Sweden, taught at the university's Center for Nuclear Receptor and Cell Signaling, specializing in women's reproductive health, the school said.

