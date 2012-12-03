Los Angeles police and robbery homicide detectives investigate the shooting scene where four people were shot and killed in Northridge, California early December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The body of a shooting victim is removed from the crime scene in Northridge, California December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The body of a shooting victim is removed from the crime scene by an official from the Los Angeles Police Department in Northridge, California December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Los Angeles police investigators outside the crime scene of a single-family home in Northridge, California December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The body of a shooting victim is removed from the crime scene by an official from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office in Northridge, California December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Los Angeles police and robbery homicide detectives investigate the shooting scene where four people were shot and killed in Northridge, California early December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

Los Angeles police and robbery homicide detectives investigate the shooting scene where four people were shot and killed in Northridge, California early December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins

The bodies of four gunshot victims were found outside a single-family home being used as a boarding house in a normally peaceful suburb of Los Angeles early on Sunday morning, police said. No arrests had been made.

A person in a residential area of Northridge discovered the adult victims, two male and two female, on the west side of the multiple-resident home and called police around 4:30 a.m., said Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Terri Brinkmeyer.

"We are in the very early stages of the investigation. We have no suspect or sense of motive right now, none whatsoever," Brinkmeyer said.

Shootings are uncommon in the suburb in the San Fernando Valley region, she said.

"It's a nice, middle-class neighborhood," she said.

Homicide detectives were collecting evidence at the crime scene but were unable to determine the identity of the victims or specific details of the onslaught, Brinkmeyer said.

No weapon have been found in or around the "boarding house," Brinkmeyer said.

"The house is meant for a single family but has multiple people living there," Brinkmeyer said. She said she was unaware if that arrangement was legal.

At the time of the shooting there were several people inside the residence, police said.

"We have several witnesses who are going to be interviewed," Brinkmeyer said.

(Reporting by Eric Johnson, Additional reporting by Gene Blevins; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Mohammad Zargham)