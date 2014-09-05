NEW YORK A New York man was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Friday for fatally shooting a police officer during a traffic stop on Long Island and killing a second man in an attempt to escape, the local prosecutor said.

Judge Jerald Carter issued the maximum allowed sentence to Darrell Fuller, of Queens in New York City, on Friday in Nassau County Court.

At the time of the murders, Fuller was out on parole after a conviction for attempted murder.

Fuller, 34, was driving on a highway in Long Island's Nassau County in October 2012, when he collided with another vehicle, according to the office of Kathleen Rice, Nassau County's district attorney.

He drove off without stopping, and found himself in a car chase down the highway with Arthur Lopez, a 29-year-old officer in the county police force, in pursuit.

According to the district attorney's account, Fuller left the highway and got out of his vehicle. When Lopez parked and approached, Fuller shot the officer in the chest, killing him, before driving off.

Soon after, Fuller ditched his vehicle and approached Raymond Facey as he sat in his car parked on the shoulder of the road, speaking on the telephone to his daughter. Fuller shot Facey, 51, twice in the face and stole his car, leaving Facey's body behind on the roadside.

In July, a jury deliberated for five hours before finding Fuller guilty on charges of murder, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon following an eight-week trial.

