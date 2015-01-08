An armed man who shot a state trooper and barricaded himself in a southeastern South Dakota house on Wednesday has surrendered to authorities, authorities said on Thursday.

The suspect, Donald London, 42, of Kimball, South Dakota, surrendered without incident at about 3:15 p.m. local time, according to a statement from the state's department of public safety.

Sergeant John Koenig was seriously wounded when authorities tried to make contact with London at the house after he made a threatening phone call to the Brule County Sheriff's Office, authorities said.

Koenig was stable on Thursday and negotiations continued through the night with London, said Colonel Craig Price, superintendent of the state highway patrol.

London and Michael London, 66, barricaded themselves in the house on Wednesday afternoon in Kimball, which is about 100 miles southeast of Pierre, the state capital, officials said.

Michael London left the residence on Wednesday night and was arrested on one count of accessory to aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, Price said. Price did not disclose how the two men are related.

Koenig has been with the state highway patrol for 28 years.

“This has been a long stressful 24 hours for everyone involved with this standoff situation," said Price, in a statement. He said there were no further injuries.

Information on charges against Donald London was not immediately available.

(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Eric Walsh)