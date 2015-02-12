Two people were shot on Thursday in an industrial park in southeast South Dakota, where a gunman remained at large, authorities said.

The gunman entered Sioux Steel in Lennox at about 2:30 p.m. local time and shot two employees before he fled, according to Lennox Police Chief Orville Jorgensen. The conditions of shooting victims were unknown, Jorgensen said.

Local media reported that schools and businesses in Lennox remained on lockdown as authorities searched for the man.

Jorgenson said there was a second crime scene in south Lennox, but did not know whether it was connected to the shooting.

