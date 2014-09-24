ORLANDO Fla. A shooting in a Florida store began with a misunderstanding when a shopper whistled to get his son's attention and ended with two shot and two dead in a car crash, authorities said on Wednesday.

The incident began on Tuesday evening at the Plaza Del Sol mall in Kissimmee, near Walt Disney World, when Alejandro Laureano, who was shopping with his family, whistled to get the attention of one of his sons.

Two other shoppers, Fabrice Buteau, 24, and Walter Jeralds, 21, thought the whistle was intended for them and confronted Laureano, police said. As tempers flared, a fistfight broke out.

Buteau and Jeralds left the Ross Dress for Less store, and one of Laureano’s sons called 911 from inside the store. While he was talking to the dispatcher, shots rang out.

A recording of a 911 call, released on Wednesday, captured the sounds of gunshots being fired from the parking lot into the store. Laureano and his daughter-in-law Lisset Ortiz, 24, suffered non-life threatening wounds, police said.

Buteau and Jeralds, both of Kissimmee and suspected of firing the shots, drove away and were killed when their car got into an accident about 3 miles away. The driver of the other car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

(Editing by Letitia Stein and Cynthia Osterman)