NEW YORK A security officer was found dead early on Thursday after apparently shooting himself in a federal courthouse in New York City, police said.

The man, who worked for a security company used by the U.S. Marshals Service, was found shortly before dawn in a basement locker room of the Thurgood Marshall United States Courthouse, a U.S. Marshals spokesman said.

The man, whose name has not been released, retired from the New York Police Department in 2000, the police department said. The courthouse was open as usual on Thursday, and no further details were immediately available, the U.S. Marshals spokesman said.

