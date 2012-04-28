A body police believe to be that of a man suspected of killing his wife and daughter was found in a mountainside bunker on Saturday, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.

Police found the body, thought to be that of suspect Peter Keller, 41, after blasting a hole in the roof of the heavily fortified bunker about 30 miles east of Seattle, spokeswoman Katie Larson said.

"Preliminarily, it would appear to be our suspect," she said. "It appears he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Discovery of the body ended a siege of the bunker hidden in dense woods near North Bend, Washington, that began on Friday and involved scores of officers.

Police had sought Keller since Sunday. Firefighters who responded to a blaze at the family home in North Bend had found the bodies of his wife of 21 years, Lynettee, and daughter Kaylene, 18.

Larson said officers would need days to search the multilayered bunker, with explosives experts checking for bombs. No motive was immediately known for Keller's alleged actions, she said.

No police were injured in the siege. Two officers were treated for dehydration and hypothermia from chilly overnight temperatures and released, she said.

Authorities had said Keller was known to stockpile supplies and was believed to have set up a "fort" in the woods where he hiked.

"Peter was described by friends and family as a loner and had a survivalist mentality," authorities said in court papers.

Authorities added that Keller took more than $6,000 out of his bank account before the deaths of his wife and daughter and was said to be preparing for the "end of the world."

A co-worker said Keller owned body armor. The co-worker also gave police a list of firearms that he knew the suspect owned. They included several handguns and high-powered rifles with scopes and silencers, according to the court papers.

Keller had been charged with first-degree murder and arson. His car was found abandoned at a library with the keys in the ignition.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Elaine Porterfield; Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Vicki Allen and Eric Beech)