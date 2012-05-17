GUNTOWN, Mississippi A woman who became increasingly irate about her child being disciplined at middle school was shocked twice with a Taser outside the principal's office and arrested on Wednesday, authorities said.

Michele Lee Eaton, 39, of Saltillo, Mississippi, was briefly jailed after the incident at Guntown Middle School, said the Lee County Sheriff's Department.

At about 8 a.m. CDT (9.00 a.m. EDT), Eaton met with school principal Steven Havens because she was upset her son had been disciplined, said Lee County School Superintendent Jimmy Weeks. He declined to disclose the child's age, grade or what discipline was involved other than to say it was not corporal punishment.

"The more they talked, the more irate she got," Weeks said. "She used profanity and vulgar language. It was heard outside the office and in the hallway."

A member of the Guntown Police Department who is assigned to the school repeatedly asked Eaton to stop and she refused, Weeks said. When the officer warned her she faced arrest, she became angrier and used more profanity, he said.

Eaton left the office but was twice warned to stop because she was under arrest and would be shocked with a Taser if she kept walking.

"She didn't stop so he tased her," Weeks said. "After he tased her the first time, she called him a profane name and he tased her again. At that time, she became compliant."

Eaton was taken to the Lee County Jail before being released on $1,600 bail on charges of disorderly conduct, public profanity, resisting arrest and failure to comply with a law enforcement officer.

Attempts by Reuters to reach Eaton were unsuccessful.

The incident marked at least the second time that Eaton had complained to school officials about disciplining her child, Weeks said. In 2010, she said her son had been spanked even though he was on the school's "Do Not Paddle List," he said.

Unlike 31 states that have banned corporal punishment in schools, according to www.stophitting.com, Mississippi allows some teachers to keep a wooden paddle in the classroom for discipline.

The northeastern Mississippi community of Guntown has seen its share of publicity recently after the kidnapping of two young girls by a man who was suspected of killing their mother and older sister and burying them in Guntown. He later committed suicide as police closed in on him last week and rescued the two girls.

(Writing by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Bill Trott)