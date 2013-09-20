NASHVILLE, Tennessee A Tennessee couple were indicted on Friday for the shooting deaths of a woman and three teens in a robbery during a pot deal at a resort community in the state, officials said.

Jacob Allen Bennett, 26, and his girlfriend, Brittany Lina Yvonn Moser, 25, were each indicted on four counts of felony murder and two counts of attempted aggravated robbery by a Cumberland County grand jury.

Bennett, who was identified almost immediately as a suspect, was also indicted on four counts of premeditated murder for the September 12 killings in eastern Tennessee. Bennett was captured a day after the murders and held on an unrelated parole violation.

Moser, from Dayton, Tennessee, was with Bennett at the time of the murders, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

The victims, Rikki Danielle Jacobsen, 22, Domonic Lewis Davis, 17, Steven Michael Presley, 17, and Jonathan Raymond Lajeunesse, 16, were found shot to death in Jacobsen's blue car parked just off a main road on Renegade Mountain, about 100 miles east of Nashville.

"The two counts of attempted aggravated robbery stem from Bennett and Moser attempting to rob Jacobsen and Davis during a marijuana exchange," said Kristin Helm, spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In a press statement on the indictment, authorities did not make clear whether one or both of the suspects fired the shots that killed the four people.

The deaths have shaken the mostly retired residents of the Renegade Mountain community, a densely-wooded area in the small town of Crab Orchard about 100 miles east of Nashville.

Bennett was released on parole in March after being sentenced in 2010 to six years in prison on charges of theft, forgery and possession of a handgun during a felony, according to the Tennessee corrections department.

