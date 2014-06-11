Two Tennessee brothers have been arrested and charged as accessories in connection with the 2011 disappearance of a nursing student in a crime for which two other men already have been charged with murder, authorities said on Wednesday.

Holly Bobo, a cousin of country music singer Whitney Duncan, was last seen in the driveway of her rural Tennessee home in April 2011. Her body has not been found.

The brothers, Mark and Jeffrey Pearcy, were charged with tampering with evidence and as accessories after the fact, according to Josh DeVine, a spokesman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Two other men, Jason Wayne Autry and Zachary Rye Adams, have been charged with murder and aggravated kidnapping in the case.

Bobo, who was 20 at the time of her disappearance, was last seen by her brother, who told investigators he saw a man he mistook for her boyfriend lead her away from the family home in Darden, about 90 miles (145 km) southwest of Nashville.

Jeffrey Pearcy, 42, of Holladay, Tennessee, was arraigned on Wednesday in Henderson County. He pleaded not guilty and the court set bond at $25,000, a court clerk said. His next hearing was scheduled for July 1.

Mark Pearcy, whose age was not available, was charged in Decatur County and had an initial appearance in court on Wednesday.

