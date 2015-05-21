Zachary Rye 29, of Parsons, Tennessee is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Tennessee Bureau of Investigation/Handout via Reuters

A third man has been charged with murder in connection with the 2011 disappearance of a nursing student in Tennessee, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The Shelby County District Attorney's Office said Zachary Rye Adams, Jason Wayne Autry and John Dylan Adams had all been indicted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of 20-year-old Holly Bobo.

Zachary Adams and Autry had been charged previously with murder and kidnapping in the case.

Bobo, a cousin of country music singer Whitney Duncan, was last seen in the driveway of her rural Tennessee home in April 2011.

Her brother told investigators he saw a man he mistook for her boyfriend lead her away from the family home in Darden, about 90 miles (145 km) southwest of Nashville.

Her partial remains were found last September, more than three years after she disappeared. A human skull was discovered by two men searching for ginseng in woods nearby and she was identified through dental records, officials said.

Two Tennessee brothers, Mark and Jeffrey Pearcy, have also been charged with tampering with evidence and as accessories after the fact in connection to the case, officials said.

