The shooter who critically wounded a man in a crowded shopping mall in Memphis, Tennessee, was still at large on Friday, police said.

The 22-year-old man shot at Oak Court Mall on Thursday was taken to a hospital, where his condition on Friday was listed as stable, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement.

"The suspect responsible for the shooting remains at large," the statement said.

The police statement gave no motive for the shooting.

Memphis' WMC-TV reported that police searched the mall for the suspect as frightened employees and customers hid inside stores. The station said four men were arguing and one of them shot a fifth man.

Four teenagers who were with the wounded man at the mall fled in a white Lincoln Town Car that was later stopped by police, the statement said. Police said they are not suspects in the shooting but were arrested after two handguns stolen from outside Memphis were found in the car.

A 19-year-old woman and two 17-year-old boys were charged with theft and firearms violations. The male driver, also 17, was charged with driving without a license, the statement said.

