AUSTIN, Texas A man was arrested for stealing a pickup truck that had a 4-month-old boy strapped in a child seat in Austin, Texas, on Thursday, police said.

The man was taken into custody after a slow-speed pursuit less than an hour after making off with the vehicle, which had been left running in a gas station parking lot, an Austin police spokeswoman said.

The man, whose name has not been released, told police he only meant to steal the pickup truck and had no idea there was a baby inside when he took it. He has been charged with theft.

The baby was not harmed, police said.

(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)