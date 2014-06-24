SAN ANTONIO A Texas man was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after he plowed his sport utility vehicle into a San Antonio house and then asking the homeowner if he could use the bathroom, police and a TV news report said on Tuesday.

John Rose, 59, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, police said. A lawyer was not listed on his arrest record.

The homeowner, George Vasquez, told local broadcaster KSAT that he was watching television on Monday night when the SUV rammed into his home.

"I was watching the news ... sounds like an explosion at first, a couple seconds after that ... and here comes a car right through my living room," Vasquez told the TV station.

Vasquez asked the driver if he was all right, and Rose then asked if he could use his restroom, the station reported.

