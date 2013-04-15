DALLAS Police sealed off a north Dallas neighborhood on Monday as they pursued a male suspect believed to have shot and killed a pregnant woman, officials said.

The man barricaded himself in a residence half a mile from the scene of the shooting, said Sherri Jeffrey, a spokeswoman for the Dallas Police Department. The woman and her unborn child both died, Jeffrey said.

The standoff began after police pursued the suspect in a car chase on a Dallas highway. The man fired at police as he drove, and struck one officer, who was taken to a Dallas area hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Medical City Hospital said the officer was shot once in the lower abdomen but was treated and later released.

