DALLAS A Dallas man suspected of fatally shooting a woman and wounding a police officer in a subsequent car chase was arrested on Monday after a standoff, a police official said.

The man barricaded himself in a house about half a mile from where he had allegedly shot the woman after being pursued by police on a nearby highway, said Sherri Jeffrey, a spokeswoman for the Dallas Police Department.

The woman and her unborn child died, Jeffrey said.

The suspect shot at police during the chase, wounding an officer, Jeffrey said. The officer, who was shot in the lower abdomen, was treated at Medical City Hospital and released, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Police did not identify the suspect or the woman.

Relatives of the woman told The Dallas Morning News that they believed the suspect was her former boyfriend and that he was the father of the unborn child.

(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Scott Malone, Kevin Gray, Dale Hudson and Paul Simao)