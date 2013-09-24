AUSTIN, Texas A North Texas woman shot dead her husband and three children before turning the gun on herself, authorities said on Tuesday, adding that they still do not know her motive.

Guadalupe Ronquillo-Ovalle, 33, used a .22-caliber semi-automatic long rifle to shoot her husband, Israel Chairez Alvarez, and sons, ages 10, 8, and 4, in the chest at their home in Rice, Texas, about 45 miles southeast of Dallas, Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said.

After killing her family, she killed herself with a single shot to the head, Tanner said.

The shootings appeared to have happened on Thursday or Friday, but their bodies weren't found until Sunday, when Alvarez's father discovered them and called police, Tanner said.

The slayings came two weeks after Alvarez was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge stemming from a domestic violence report by neighbors.

