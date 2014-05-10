HOUSTON The marriage may be legal but the suspected premarital sex was not, authorities said on Saturday after arresting a 41-year-old Houston-area drama teacher for the alleged sexual assault of a child, his 16-year-old wife.

Ilich Guardiola, who also works as a voice actor in Japanese animations, was pulled over in a traffic stop in the Houston suburb of Spring Valley last month and later questioned about his relationship with the teen riding with him, police said.

Shortly after the incident, Guardiola married the teenager, who has not been identified, in Las Vegas with the approval of her mother, who witnessed the wedding.

Police said there is circumstantial evidence that the two engaged in a sexual relationship prior to legal marriage.

"The marriage is absolutely legal. We received a copy of the marriage certificate," said Gary Finkelman of the Spring Valley Police Department.

Guardiola was arrested on Thursday at his Houston-area apartment for violating a Texas law that forbids sex with a child, regardless of the child's consent. A child is defined as a person under 17 years of age.

Guardiola' bail has been set at $50,000 and no lawyer has been listed as representing him, according to his arrest record.

(Editing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)