A Minnesota man has been arrested for the murder of a Texas businessman in a cold case that had gone unsolved for 31 years, authorities said on Wednesday.

Robert Otteson, 53, of Lakeville, Minnesota was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Francisco Narvaez, 42, who was found stabbed to death in a motel room in Denton, Texas, north of Dallas on Sept. 30, 1983, the Denton Police Department said.

"Detectives investigated the death, but as time went on, the tips and leads went cold," the department said in a statement.

Denton police spokesman Ryan Grelle said he could not release information on what led investigators to Otteson.

The Star Tribune newspaper in Minneapolis reported Narvaez's car had been found abandoned in Oklahoma City soon after his murder and police said in 2011 that Narvaez had been seen eating breakfast with an unidentified man the day before his body was discovered.

Authorities submitted the case to a grand jury after obtaining new evidence and Otteson was indicted on Friday.

Grelle said Otteson was arrested in Lakeville, a suburb south of Minneapolis, without incident.

He is being held in the Dakota County jail on suspicion of second degree murder and is listed as a fugitive from another state, according to online inmate records.

