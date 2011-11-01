Federal authorities arrested four Georgia men on Tuesday and accused them of plotting to buy explosives and produce a deadly biological toxin to attack fellow citizens and government officials.

The Justice Department said the men were members of a domestic militia group and had planned to manufacture ricin for use in their attacks.

"These defendants, who are alleged to be part of a fringe militia group, are charged with planning attacks against their own fellow citizens and government," Sally Quillian Yates, Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, said in a statement.

"While many are focused on the threat posed by international violent extremists, this case demonstrates that we must also remain vigilant in protecting our country from citizens within our own borders who threaten our safety and security," she said.