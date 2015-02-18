A Florida man was sentenced on Wednesday to just over nine years in prison after having pleaded guilty to producing and selling deadly toxins to people outside the United States, and conspiring with a British woman to kill her mother.

Jesse Korff, 20, of Labelle, Florida, was sentenced to a 110-month term by U.S. District Judge Anne Thompson in Trenton, New Jersey. Korff was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release and pay a $1,000 fine.

The defendant pleaded guilty last Aug. 12 to 10 counts related to the development, sale or smuggling of toxins, and one count of conspiring to kill a person in a foreign country.

U.S. prosecutors said Korff sold the toxins ricin and abrin to people in London, Vienna, New Delhi and Ryomgand, Denmark whom he had met online. He was known as "Snowman840" on the underground marketplace Black Market Reloaded.

Prosecutors said the shipments included one to a London woman who intended to poison and kill her mother, who according to press reports was a magistrate in that city.

Korff was arrested in January 2014 while preparing to ship a second dose to the woman, after the first proved ineffective, prosecutors said.

David Holman, a federal public defender representing Korff, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The case is U.S. v. Korff, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 14-cr-00471.

