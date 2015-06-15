A 15-year-old Virginia boy has been charged with first-degree homicide in the stabbing deaths of two men at a Fredericksburg, Virginia, shopping center, authorities said Monday.

The suspect, a resident of Spotsylvania County, was arrested late on Sunday after a relative brought him in to the Fredericksburg police station, police spokeswoman Natatia Bledsoe said in a statement.

The suspect, who has not been identified because he is a juvenile, was charged with two counts of first-degree homicide in the deaths of Anthony Carter, 28, of Albany, Georgia, and Mac Hughes, 30, of Portsmouth, Virginia.

They were stabbed during a parking lot fight at the Greenbrier Shopping Center early on Sunday. They died in a hospital.

A third man also was stabbed and is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victims were not armed.

