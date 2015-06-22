RICHMOND, Va. A Virginia woman charged with concealing the body of her son, who had been missing for more than a decade, in the trunk of her car will remain in custody until her next court appearance on Sept. 1.

Tonya Slaton, 44, of Richmond, had been due in Hampton General District Court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing, but her appearance has been postponed, according to court records.

Her child, Quincy Jamar Davis, has been missing since 2004, when he was a seventh grader, according to state police.

The remains of the boy were found earlier this month during a routine traffic stop, after a trooper noticed that the license plates on Davis' car were expired, according to state police.

As the trooper was making an inventory of the car’s contents, a black plastic bag was found in the trunk.

Local media, quoting an affidavit for a search warrant, said the trooper, detecting an odor coming from the bag, opened it and found what was described as a clothed, decomposed body wrapped with duct tape.

