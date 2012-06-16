TACOMA, Washington The father of a man who killed himself and his two sons by arson in the midst of a custody dispute sparked by the grandfather's homemade pornography collection was sentenced to 30 months in prison on Friday on felony voyeurism charges.

The conclusion of the sexual misconduct case against Steven Powell, 62, left unanswered questions about the fate of his daughter-in-law, who disappeared in Utah in late 2009 and is presumed to have been slain by her late husband, Powell's son Josh.

Steven Powell, who shrugged and shook his head when asked if he had anything to say in his defense on Friday, was found guilty in May on 14 counts of voyeurism stemming from pictures he surreptitiously took of two young girls next door while they bathed and used the toilet.

A judge dismissed two of those counts during Friday's sentencing because one pair of images for which Powell had been convicted were duplicates.

In September 2011, police found a large cache of pornographic pictures in the house Powell shared with his son and grandsons. The search was linked to an investigation of the disappearance of his daughter-in-law, Susan Powell.

His son, Josh Powell, long considered a suspect in his wife's disappearance, moved with the couples' two young sons to Puyallup, Washington, about 30 miles south of Seattle, after Susan Powell disappeared.

Discovery of the pornographic photos and videos led a judge to order Josh and Susan Powell's sons, 7-year-old Charles and 5-year-old Braden, removed from their father's care and placed with their maternal grandparents. Images of Susan Powell were among those in her father-in-law's collection.

Days after losing a bid to regain custody, Josh Powell, 36, killed himself and his sons by setting off a fiery explosion in his home.

Medical examiners later determined the father had struck the boys with a hatchet before all three died from smoke inhalation.

