A Walmart store near St. Louis, Missouri was evacuated briefly on Thursday after employees confronted a suspected shoplifter and found what they believed to be a mobile methamphetamine lab in the woman's purse, a St. Louis County police dispatcher said.

Employees called police and the store was closed briefly while a hazardous materials team investigated.

Police arrested the suspected shoplifter and the store was subsequently re-opened, the dispatcher said.

No other details were immediately available.

(Reporting by James Kelleher; Editing by Eric Walsh)