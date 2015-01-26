SEATTLE A Washington state mother is facing attempted murder charges after she slashed the throats of her 6-month-old twins and their toddler older sibling, all of whom were expected to survive, Olympia police said on Monday.

The mother, 28-year-old Christina Booth, told police in an emergency call on Sunday that her twins and 2-year-old were crying and she could not get them to calm down, Olympia Police Department spokesman Jim Costa said.

Her husband, a U.S. Army soldier based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, then came onto the phone and told police the children were bleeding from their necks and needed medical assistance at their home in the state capital, Costa said.

The father has not been implicated in the attack, Costa said.

The children, who police said suffered serious injuries, underwent surgery at an area hospital and were in stable condition and expected to survive. They were taken into protective custody. Local media said the children were all girls.

Costa declined to elaborate further on the circumstances of the incident or speak to the possible motivation behind the attack, but he said police learned while questioning the couple that the mother had harmed the children with a knife.

"He has been on some deployments. She's got three brand new babies. She doesn't have a big support group that we were able to see. She certainly has stress in her life," Costa said. "As to what causes a person to do something as horrific as that? I don't have those answers."

Another department spokesman, Aaron Jelcick, said the woman appeared "visibly upset" during questioning and was experiencing a "great deal of anxiety."

Booth faces three counts of attempted murder and was due to be arraigned in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday afternoon.

