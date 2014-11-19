MILWAUKEE A Milwaukee man broke into the home of a 101-year-old woman and raped her in her bed during an attempted burglary, according to a criminal complaint filed on Tuesday.

Antoine Devon Pettis, 20, was charged with burglary, aggravated battery and second-degree sexual assault in Milwaukee County Circuit Court, where a $100,000 bond was set for him on Tuesday, court records show.

Pettis was identified as a possible suspect through a DNA sample that was obtained from the victim and a DNA sample that was gathered from a male relative in a separate case. Milwaukee police said Pettis was the second suspect in state history to be identified through familial DNA.

Pettis is accused of breaking into the 101-year-old woman's house around 2 a.m. local time on Sept. 1. Milwaukee police said in a statement that he intended to burglarize the house, but found nothing he wanted to steal.

When he found the woman in her bed, he told her to "shut up," slapped her several times in the face and raped her, the complaint said.

The 101-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she was treated.

Pettis faces 58 years in prison if he is convicted. His next court date is scheduled for Nov. 25, court records show. It was not immediately clear whether Pettis had an attorney.

