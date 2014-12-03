MILWAUKEE Wisconsin authorities on Wednesday were attempting to remove a 20-ton excavator from Lake Michigan after it was apparently driven off a steep bluff and into the icy water, police said.

The excavator traveled 300 feet from a demolition site in Oak Creek, a Milwaukee suburb, and off a 60-foot bluff into the lake on Monday, Oak Creek police detective Robert Michalski said.

A search for bodies near the bluff and in the lake has turned up empty and police are appealing to the public for help in the investigation, he said.

Photos and video on local media on Wednesday showed the $500,000 Komatsu excavator lying on its side in Lake Michigan with icicles hanging off it.

"What makes it unusual is the money, you are talking about quite a significant piece of equipment in terms of cost and now removing it from the lake is not cheap," Michalski said.

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials and investigators were setting up a plan to remove the massive equipment from the lake on Wednesday, he said.

The excavator was parked at the site of an old factory that is being razed and police are trying to determine how it got started, Michalski said. He said it was not uncommon for keys to be left at a specific spot on a piece of construction equipment.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee)