WAUKESHA, Wisc. A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ruled that Morgan Geyser was competent to stand trial for the stabbing of a classmate to please a fictional Internet character named "Slenderman."

The same judge earlier ruled that co-accused Anissa Weier was also competent to stand trial. Both girls were 12 at the time of the stabbing and have been charged as adults.

