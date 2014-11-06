A woman who police said was trying to avoid a fourth drunken driving offense was arrested after being seen running alongside a major Wisconsin highway near Madison with her 9-month-old baby in a carrier, authorities said on Thursday.

A witness reported to police that a woman was running with a baby along Interstate 94 near DeForest, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement.

The 27-year-old woman was taken into custody by a state trooper, who found her not far from her vehicle with a strong odor of intoxicants on her breath, the state patrol said.

Her baby was not injured and was turned over to the father, the state patrol said.

The woman was expected to be charged in Dane County Circuit Court with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a child under age 16, authorities said.

