MILWAUKEE Four Wisconsin adolescents may face sexual assault charges after having a sex party during holiday break at a home in suburban Milwaukee, police said on Wednesday.

The children, who range from 12 to 14 years of age, were involved in a party in Brown Deer, a northern suburb of Milwaukee, shortly before or after Christmas, according to Brown Deer Police Chief Michael Kass.

All four are students at Brown Deer Middle School and were arrested in mid-January shortly after one of the participants told a school official about the party and a school official told police, Kass said.

Police believe the party occurred at the home of one of the children and did not involve drugs, alcohol or adults. One of the participants recorded parts of the incident on a cellphone but police believe it was not shared on social media, Kass said.

"The images were such that they really didn't show anything," he said, adding that he would not disclose the genders of the children to protect their identities.

District superintendent Deb Kerr said in a statement released to local media that the district was deeply troubled to learn of the arrest of the students.

Police have referred the case to Bureau of Milwaukee Child Welfare, where officials will determine if laws were broken or counseling is warranted. Any sexual contact with someone under age 16 is against Wisconsin law regardless of consent.

"A child of that age can't consent by law," Kass said. "It doesn't matter that they are all not adults, statutorily they can't consent to performing sexual acts."

The participants would be charged as children if authorities believe laws were broken, Kass said.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Eric Walsh)