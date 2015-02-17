WAUKESHA, Wis. A Wisconsin judge said on Tuesday he will rule in March whether prosecutors have enough evidence to put on trial two girls accused of stabbing their classmate 19 times to please Slenderman, a fictional Internet character.

Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier, who were both 12 at the time, were charged as adults with attempted first-degree homicide in an attack on their classmate in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha.

The girls are accused of luring their 12-year-old friend into the woods the morning after a sleepover and stabbing her 19 times to impress Slenderman, a tall online bogeyman, according to authorities.

Attorneys for the girls put on witnesses on Tuesday to support their argument that the pair feared Slenderman's wrath as a two-day preliminary hearing wrapped up in Waukesha County Circuit Court before Judge Michael Bohren.

Geyser believed "that had she not acted on behalf of Slenderman, he could have very well killed her or her family and she did not want to die," said Deborah Collins, a clinical psychologist.

Geyser's attorney, Anthony Cotton, said Bohren should dismiss the first-degree charge because it requires the crime to have occurred without any mitigating circumstances.

Wisconsin law requires cases to begin in adult court if they involve juvenile suspects at least 10 years old who are charged with first-degree attempted intentional homicide.

In December, Bohren found the girls competent to stand trial and said he would announce on March 13 whether the case would move forward as charged.

Bohren could dismiss the case, leaving prosecutors the option to press charges in juvenile court, where the girls would face incarceration up until age 25 if convicted. They could be sentenced to 60 years in prison if convicted as adults.

Prosecutors called four police officers as witnesses during the hearing, who testified that the girls had planned the attack for months.

Geyser showed no remorse, tried to "cover up her involvement and tried to limit taking responsibility for what she had done," Waukesha Police Department detective Thomas Casey testified.

Investigators found that the girls researched online how to get away with murder and a notebook found in Geyser's school locker contained Slenderman drawings and a list of needed supplies that included knives and a map of the forest where they believed Slenderman lives.

