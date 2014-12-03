A 21-year-old college student was found dead in a dumbwaiter at the bar and grill where she worked in a small western Wisconsin town, authorities said on Tuesday.

There was no indication of foul play and authorities were investigating how the Winona State University student got into the food elevator at WingDam Bar and Saloon, Fountain City Police Chief Jason Mork said in a statement.

The woman, identified by the school as Brooke Baures from Chetek, Wisconsin, was found dead on Monday evening.

Baures, a senior majoring in social work, had been a member of Winona State's gymnastics team from 2011 to 2014, the university said. A candlelight vigil was planned for Wednesday night, the school said.

Fountain City is about 7 miles northwest of Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota, along the Mississippi River.

