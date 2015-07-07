A Dutch man is awaiting deportation after he was convicted of coming to the United States to stalk an 18-year-old Wisconsin woman, forcing her and her mother to go into hiding, authorities said on Monday.

Hendrikus Descendre, 24, is being held in jail in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, where he pleaded no contest and was found guilty on July 1 of a felony stalking charge, Fond du Lac County Assistant District Attorney Kristin Menzl said.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement on Monday that Descendre is in its custody and the agency has begun the process of deporting him back to the Netherlands.

Descendre's attorney was not immediately available for comment.

According to a criminal complaint, Descendre came to Fond du Lac, where he began stalking the woman in February, four months after a brief online relationship ended between the two.

Despite her request to stop contacting her, Descendre went to the victim's mother's workplace to profess his love for her. He also posted pictures of the victim's high school, house and a park in her neighborhood online under the name of "masterkiller," the complaint said.

Descendre also sent flowers, a teddy bear and chocolates to the victim's home along with a card that said "The time for love is almost here and I cannot hold back my feelings for you anymore," according to the complaint.

Fearing for their safety, the victim and her mother left their home and went into hiding in a local hotel, the complaint said.

“The behavior of the defendant can be characterized nothing short of creepy, scary, manipulative, and unwilling to take no for an answer,” Menzl said.

Two felony identity theft charges were dismissed against Descendre, who was accused of creating online accounts in the victim's name and posing as her in an attempt to blackmail her, court records showed.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Eric Walsh)