MILWAUKEE A Wisconsin woman was charged with murder on Thursday for allegedly drugging and suffocating her 1-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter before trying to kill herself over a failing marriage, a criminal complaint said.

Lucia Hernandez-Alvarez, 34, is charged with first-degree homicide and other felonies after police found her two children dead in their Kenosha home on Saturday, said the complaint filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The complaint said Hernandez-Alvarez fed Tylenol to her children, Alicia and Javier, and then suffocated her son with a plastic grocery bag and her daughter with a jacket.

Hernandez-Alvarez took pills, drank alcohol and cut herself while her husband was out but survived, the complaint said. Her husband told authorities that after he found his children dead, she told him, "Now we won't disturb you. Now you're free. You don't have to feel bad for us," the complaint said.

She wrote several messages in blood on a wall including "Mi Amor Javier," and told investigators she believed her husband had cheated on her and was not in love with her anymore, the complaint said.

Hernandez-Alvarez is being held on a $5 million bond. She could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted.

No lawyer was listed for the defendant.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by David Bailey and Bill Trott)