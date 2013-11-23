A Zumba instructor who admitted using her exercise studio as a front for a prostitution ring was released from jail on Saturday after serving slightly more than half of her 10-month sentence, authorities said.

Alexis Wright, 30, was released early for good behavior and for her participation in a work program, according to a spokesman for the York County Jail in Alfred, Maine.

"She was released this morning," the spokesman said.

Wright and co-conspirator Mark Strong maintained a list of about 150 local men and had recorded her sessions with clients, a step the two took as a security measure, according to court papers.

The case shocked the seaside town of Kennebunk, Maine, where Wright operated. The normally quiet Maine town is best known for its proximity to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush's vacation home in Kennebunkport.

Wright pleaded guilty in March to charges including prostitution and conspiracy and was sentenced to 10 months in county jail on May 31.

Strong was convicted of charges of promoting prostitution and sentenced to 20 days in prison.

Wright's sentence was considerably longer than Strong's because she also pleaded guilty to collecting public assistance illegally, not paying taxes on the cash her prostitution business brought in and illegally collecting unearned tax refunds.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; editing by Gunna Dickson