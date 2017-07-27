FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 2:22 PM / a day ago

CSE Global to pay $12 million to settle apparent violations of Iran sanctions: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Singapore-based technology company CSE Global Ltd has agreed to pay more than $12 million to settle 104 apparent violations of Iran sanctions by its subsidiary, the U.S. Department of Treasury said on Thursday.

The subsidiary, ​CSE TransTel Pte Ltd, "caused at least six separate financial institutions to engage in the unauthorized exportation or re-exportation of financial services from the United States to Iran," in 2012 and 2013, U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Doina Chiacu

