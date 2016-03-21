Local residents look out as U.S. President Barack Obama tours Old Havana with his family at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A sitting room is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, his wife and first lady Michelle Obama, their two daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are scheduled to stay during the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years, in Havana, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A salon is seen at the U.S. ambassadorial residence, where U.S. President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, their two daughters Malia and Sasha and the first lady's mother Marian Robinson are scheduled to stay during the first visit by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years, in Havana, March 14, 2016. Picture taken March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuban and U.S. flags are seen on the balcony of a restaurant in downtown Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Tourists pass by images of U.S. President Barack Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro in a banner that reads 'Welcome to Cuba' at the entrance of a restaurant in downtown Havana, March 17, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. President Barack Obama views a portrait of former U.S. president Abraham Lincoln on a walking tour including the Museum of the City of Havana, in Havana, Cuba March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A U.S. flag is seen on a balcony in Havana, Cuba March 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A member of the 'Ladies in White' dissident group shouts as she is led away by police officers after they broke up a regular march of the group, detaining about 50 people, hours before U.S. President Barack Obama arrives for a historic visit, in Havana, Cuba March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A member of the 'Ladies in White' dissident group shouts as she is carried away by police officers after they broke up a regular march of the group, detaining about 50 people, hours before U.S. President Barack Obama arrives for a historic visit, in Havana, Cuba March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

U.S. President Barack Obama arrives to board Air Force One to travel to Cuba from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as first lady Michelle Obama enters the door of Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, for their historic visit to Cuba, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle approach Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez (L) as they arrive at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

U.S. President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, and their daughters Malia and Sasha, exit Air Force One as they arrive at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle exit Air Force One as they arrive at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) shakes hands with Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez as Obama and his family arrived at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama (L) and his wife Michelle give a press conference in a hotel soon after they arrived in Cuba for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama (C) waves as he and his wife Michelle walk into a room with the U.S. ambassador to Cuba, Jeffrey DeLaurentis (L), soon after the Obamas arrived in Cuba for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle talk with the staff of the U.S. embassy at a Havana hotel, soon after their arrival for a three-day trip, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People gather beside the U.S. embassy in Havana as they wait for the arrival of the U.S. President Barack Obama, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

U.S. President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, and their daughters Malia and Sasha, are guided on a tour of Old Havana, soon after arriving for a three-day visit, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle stand with U.S. ambassador to Cuba, Jeffrey DeLaurentis (L), as they meet with embassy staff in a hotel in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle talk with the staff of the U.S. embassy at a Havana hotel, soon after their arrival for a three-day trip, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama shakes hands with Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez as Obama and his family arrived at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle walk towards their car after arriving in Havana international airport for a three-day visit, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/stringer

U.S. President Barack Obama waves from the steps of Air Force One as he arrives at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/stringer

U.S. President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle, and their daughters Malia and Sasha, exit Air Force One as they arrive at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/stringer

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to reporters while taking part in a walking tour including the Museum of the City of Havana, in Havana, Cuba March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. President Barack Obama tours Old Havana with his family at the start of a three-day visit to Cuba, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

U.S. President Barack Obama waves while standing in front of Cuba's foreign minister Bruno Rodriguez (R) after he arrived at Havana's international airport for a three-day trip, in Havana March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

HAVANA President Barack Obama arrived to small but cheering crowds on Sunday at the start of a historic visit to Cuba that opened a new chapter in U.S. engagement with the island's Communist government after decades of hostility between the former Cold War foes.

The three-day trip, the first by a U.S. president to Cuba in 88 years, is the culmination of a diplomatic opening announced by Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro in December 2014, ending an estrangement that began when the Cuban revolution ousted a pro-American government in 1959.

"It's a historic opportunity to engage directly with the Cuban people," Obama told staff at the newly reopened U.S. Embassy who were gathered at a hotel, his first stop after arriving in the afternoon.

Groups of Cubans watched the motorcade from balconies and backyards as Obama was driven downtown, where a small crowd of Cubans braved a tropical downpour and tight security. They chanted: "Viva Obama, Viva Fidel," as the president and his family left after eating dinner in a rundown neighborhood.

Obama, who abandoned a longtime U.S. policy of trying to isolate Cuba, wants to make his policy shift irreversible even if a Republican wins the White House in the Nov. 8 election.

But major obstacles remain to full normalization of ties, and the Democratic president's critics say the visit is premature. U.S. officials concede the trip may not yield immediate concessions from Cuba on rights and economic freedom.

On Sunday, one bystander shouted: "Down with the blockade," in reference to the U.S. embargo in place for 54 years that remains the top irritant for Cubans. Obama, who responded to the shout by raising his right hand, has asked Congress to rescind the embargo but has been blocked by the Republican leadership.

Underscoring the ideological divide that persists between Washington and Havana, Cuban police, backed by hundreds of pro-government demonstrators, broke up the regular march of a leading dissident group, the Ladies in White, detaining about 50 people just hours before Obama arrived.

AIR FORCE ONE IN CUBA

Obama arrived at Havana's Jose Marti International Airport in Air Force One, the presidential jet with "United States of America" emblazoned across its fuselage, a sight almost unimaginable not long ago on the island, just 90 miles (145 km) off the coast of Florida.

He was met by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, the top Cuban official present. The formal welcoming ceremony will be on Monday when Obama meets the Cuban president at the presidential palace.

U.S. officials appeared unfazed by Castro’s absence from the airport welcome, even though he personally met and greeted Pope Francis in September. Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump tweeted that Obama’s visit was a “big deal” but that he got “no respect.”

Obama will hold talks with Castro – but not his brother Fidel, the revolutionary leader - and speak to entrepreneurs on Monday. He meets privately with dissidents, addresses Cubans live on state-run media and attends an exhibition baseball game on Tuesday.

The trip carries both symbolism and substance after decades of hostility between Washington and Havana.

Traveling with first lady Michelle Obama, her mother and their daughters, Sasha and Malia, Obama took in the sights of the colonial-era neighborhood and was given a tour of Havana's 18th century cathedral by Cardinal Jaime Ortega, who played a role in secret talks that led to the rapprochement 15 months ago.

The Obamas dined at the San Cristobal restaurant, run by an Afro-Cuban as part of a cautious opening to private enterprise since Fidel Castro handed power to his brother in 2008.

The trip makes Obama the first sitting American president to visit Cuba since Calvin Coolidge arrived on a battleship in 1928 and may help chip away at barriers to U.S.-Cuba trade and travel.

Since rapprochement, the two sides have restored diplomatic ties and signed commercial deals on telecommunications and scheduled airline service.

Obama has used executive authority to loosen trade and travel restrictions to advance his outreach to Cuba, one of his top foreign policy priorities along with the Iran nuclear deal.

Cuba still complains about U.S. control of the naval base at Guantanamo Bay under a 1934 lease agreement that Havana says is no longer valid and that Obama has said is not up for discussion. Havana is unhappy with U.S. support for dissidents and anti-communist radio and TV programs beamed into Cuba.

Speaking to reporters, Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment minister Rodrigo Malmierca Díaz said before the U.S. president's arrival that Obama's regulatory moves "go in the right direction." But he added: "We can’t reach a normalization of relations with the blockade still in effect."

'¿QUÉ BOLÁ CUBA?'

The Americans in turn criticize one-party rule and repression of political opponents, an issue that aides said Obama would address publicly and privately.

Obama's critics at home accuse him of making too many concessions for too little in return from the Cuban government and of using his trip to take an unearned "victory lap."

Obama’s first words to the Cuban people came in a message on Twitter, a social media service that few Cubans can use regularly because of government restrictions on Internet access.

“¿Qué bolá Cuba?” he said, using Cuban slang for “what’s up?”

“Just touched down here, looking forward to meeting and hearing directly from the Cuban people.”

Little progress on the main issues is expected when Obama and Castro meet on Monday or at a state dinner that evening.

Instead, the highlights are likely to be Obama's speech on live Cuban television on Tuesday, when he will also meet dissidents and attend an exhibition baseball game between Major League Baseball's Tampa Bay Rays and Cuba's national team.

(Additional reporting by Jeff Mason aboard Air Force One, and Frank Jack Daniel, Marc Frank and Nelson Acosta in Havana; Editing by Mary Milliken, Alan Crosby and Peter Cooney)